Chamber members can meet Ambassador Kim

A Guam daughter who serves as a United States diplomat will be back on island to meet with members of the island’s Chamber of Commerce.

According to an invitation from the chamber, the event with Ambassador Yuri Kim will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the organization's office in Hagåtña

"This is a great opportunity to meet with a daughter of Guam who now serves the United States in the capacity of U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Albania. In her career as a diplomat, she worked on key foreign policy and national security challenges across Europe, Asia and the Middle East,” the Guam Chamber of Commerce stated in the invitation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kim, nominated by former President Donald Trump, took the post in 2019. She was a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of counselor, and has served in the Department of State as the director of the Office of Southern European Affairs.

Previously, she was the director of the State Department’s Center for the Study of Diplomacy, chief of staff to the deputy secretary of state, and director of the Office of European Security and Political-Military Affairs. She also has served as special assistant to the assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and as a member of the United States delegation to the Six-Party Talks to end North Korea’s nuclear program, Post files show.

Her confirmation marked the first time a Korean-American woman represented the nation as an ambassador. She is also the first person from Guam to become an ambassador.

Kim is a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's from Cambridge University.

Yuri Kim's family offers student scholarships to high school and college students on Guam in honor of her late mother, Jane Wha-Young Kim. Her mother was one of the 228 passengers on Korean Air Flight 801, which crashed on Nimitz Hill on Aug. 6, 1997, 25 years ago.

Light refreshments will be served at the meet-and-greet event. While there is no registration fee, space is limited. Members can RSVP online.