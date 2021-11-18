Chamber of Commerce optimistic about 2022, will keep on pushing for tax cut

Guam's largest business organization on Wednesday expressed optimism for the economy in 2022, after its initial hopes of recovery in 2021 were dashed by the more virulent delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Guam Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Christine Baleto said the group will keep pushing for a rollback of the business privilege tax, from 5% to 4%, so that businesses will survive, recover and keep people employed.

"Although there was strong opposition to these measures, we never stopped fighting for it and we will not stop until our Chamber membership decides it is not a priority," Baleto said at the virtual general membership meeting, the last for the year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has remained firm on keeping the BPT at 5%, citing the lingering impact of the Trump-era federal tax cuts, exacerbated by the pandemic.

Chamber President Catherine Castro said as the organization closes 2021, it looks ahead to 2022.

"We are resolved and optimistic because the world is buzzing with opportunities and we have been working hard to build bridges and partnerships to reignite economic growth for our island," said Castro, who marks her 25th year with the Chamber.

Castro said the pandemic has spurred unprecedented innovation that could fuel and drive new and potentially prosperous industries for Guam and the region.

"We won't ever go back to our pre-pandemic world but we have the potential if we work together to realize new and improved possibilities," she said, as the Chamber continues to work with government and private entities to diversify Guam's economy.

Experts from the tourism, real estate and construction industries will share their 2022 economic forecast with the Chamber on Dec. 3, said Chamber Vice President Ed Untalan.

Guam Visitors Bureau officials said arrivals, mostly from Korea, have been steadily improving over the past seven months compared to last year, and more tourists are expected to return in November and December and into 2022.

Worst wasn't over

Baleto, along with many in the community, had hoped that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic would be over as 2021 began.

"Many of us were optimistic that we were on the road to recovery," said Baleto, who is also chief financial officer of Docomo Pacific. "And then the delta variant emerged, which caused a resurgence of the crisis."

Throughout the past two years, Baleto said the chamber pushed for balancing the need to protect people's health and safety with that of ensuring their financial and social well-being in the process.

"We have been staunch advocates with the administration and the Legislature, fighting for legislation, funding and a balance between the health crisis and the business community’s needs," Baleto said.

In 2021, she said the chamber successfully lobbied for the delay in the implementation of the minimum wage increase and the plastic and paper bag ban. She said it also successfully lobbied for the waiver of business license fees for one year and a permanent increase in the threshold to provide lower gross receipts tax payments for small businesses.

"In the past year, we have helped to get over $75 million in grants to our business community," Baleto said, also thanking the federal government for releasing significant pandemic aid.

While small businesses are a critical part of the economy, medium to large businesses shouldn't be forgotten because they are critical to bringing back employees and creating jobs, she said.

Baleto said with tourism at a standstill, "the military has been the main economic driver for our island."

She pointed to the chamber's Safe Haven Initiative which, among other things, worked to ensure visiting military ships would grant liberty leave to their personnel so that they're able to go into hotels, restaurants, shops and other local businesses.

Up until the summer COVID-19 surge, Guam's positive test results were on a decline and hospitalizations were low. Vaccination rates were among the highest on U.S. soil.

Board election results

Amid the pandemic, the Chamber posted its highest voter turnout in its history when it elected seven members of the 2022 board of directors to join the 13 existing members, according to Christopher Duenas, nominating committee chairman.

They are: