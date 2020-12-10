The Guam Chamber of Commerce is requesting a one-year delay in the implementation of Bill 373-35, legislation that would bar the sale or distribution of disposable carryout bags, regardless of whether they are made of paper, or biodegradable or compostable plastics. The current implementation date is Jan. 1, 2021.

The Chamber is seeking the delay "to provide not only businesses, but the people of Guam, an opportunity to plan and implement new strategies in the absence of plastic and paper bags."

"We are still in the midst of an economic disaster the pandemic has caused for our people. The loss of jobs and business are at a magnitude that will take years to recover from. There are still a great many businesses that are not open. For some companies that are open – 25% occupancy or outdoor dining is not enough to cover operations and full employment of their staff. Most businesses are struggling and desperately trying to just survive," the Chamber wrote in a letter to the Legislature.

Other than businesses, community organizations, government entities and distributors have up to a year's supply of plastic bags that need to be depleted, the Chamber stated. Because the pandemic had shut down many businesses, normal movement wasn't possible, it added.

"Therefore, placing an implementation date that is a few weeks away would be financially devastating. There also needs to be a transition to reusable bags, which not only takes into consideration the time element with respect to ordering and shipping to Guam; but also, the requirement for capital which businesses simply do not have. These concerns are top of mind when we consider the banning of plastic and paper bags," the Chamber wrote.

Even when COVID-19 vaccines are available, reopening the economy will take time, the Chamber added.

"Placing this burden on establishments that have not even been able to open, much less operate, would put the proverbial nail in the coffin for many of them. We need to give our community time to reopen and then to transition," it stated.

Bill 373 has yet to be discussed in session.