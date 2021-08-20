Chamber official: Employers could trim work hours, reduce benefits

With the six-month delay in the upcoming minimum wage increase nearly over, the Guam Chamber of Commerce doesn’t think lawmakers are willing to push it back once more.

“There doesn’t seem to be support for this – even though we continue to make the case, especially for our small businesses,” said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, about whether she believes a law increasing the minimum wage to $9.25 an hour will be changed before its Sept. 1 effective date.

The organization pushed for several months to stave off the higher wage until 2022, citing the unprecedented economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a six-month compromise passed by senators.

“If we continue to increase the cost of doing business on Guam – they have no choice. They’re going to halt hiring, reduce hours, trim non-wage benefits, raise prices at the consumer level, or even close entirely, which we’ve seen,” she said. “On top of everything, restrictions have been in place, so many don’t have the capacity to bring in the type of income that they had pre-COVID. You don’t have the same amount of workers. You don’t have the same amount of customers.”

Castro acknowledges that most Chamber members pay more than the minimum wage, but she argues that these increases have ripple effects on companies.

“I would say, for the most part, businesses want to keep their employees. They’re trained, and especially on Guam – they’re like family. So we obviously do not want to lose the employees that we have,” she said.

Morale could take a hit

Some may feel obligated to offer equitable raises for supervisors and managers, causing budgetary pressures. But because businesses may not be able to afford these, a minimum wage increase could also result in a loss of morale for employees who take on leadership roles for barely more than their entry-level counterparts.

Two cashiers at a mom-and-pop store told The Guam Daily Post they were told the increase may result in a loss of hours in order to keep everyone on staff or downsizing of one or two minimum-wage employees. The women asked not to be identified, because they were looking for other jobs to prepare for any lost income, but had not informed their employer yet.

Lawmakers have told Chamber members that increases in tax breaks for small businesses under the Dave Santos Act help to minimize the impacts of the minimum wage increases, Castro said. She maintains that enacted change doesn’t negate either the pandemic-effected tourism industry or the current 5% Business Privilege Tax.

The tax increase was enacted in 2018 to counterbalance lost revenue caused by mirrored federal income tax decreases.

“I know that there is no appetite whatsoever for this from our government – the administration. And it seems to be that the Legislature is following suit with what the governor is saying,” Castro said about the Chamber’s consistent request to lower the BPT back down to 4%.

“Our businesses are still struggling, not just the small ones. We’ve seen Red Lobster close. That’s an indicator for business impacts in general, here.”