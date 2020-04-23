Chamber outlines plan for gradual re-opening of businesses, island

The Guam Chamber of Commerce has a recovery plan that considers lifting restrictions – beginning with allowing sales of nonessential items such as rice cookers and children’s clothing – gradually but with the goal of reopening the island for business over the next few months.

“Getting back to work means returning to a life that we are familiar with: the ability to gather as family and friends. To interact in communal activities and fellowship. To engage in commerce and activities that help us improve and increase our livelihood,” Chamber officials write in their summary. “As a great number of us sit at the edge of our seat waiting for the ‘go’ signal to return to work, we all recognize that the decision is based on the health and safety of the community by public health experts.”

The governor has said that with the recent low numbers of new COVID-19 patients, she will lift restrictions after May 5. She warned that the entire process must be done “gradually” to help prevent new cases that could flare as interactions between people will likely increase.

An approved plan, created by the governor’s economic recovery team, is expected on Friday. Guam Chamber Chairwoman Christine Baleto, along with members of the business and health community, are on the governor’s panel.

The Chamber hope’s the recovery panel will consider the phase-in proposal which was developed independently of the governor’s advisory group.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce is offering their plan, which makes incremental steps and goes beyond June 22 to a phase four that assumes local and global recovery from the pandemic.

Businesses deemed “nonessential” have been closed since March 20 under the governor’s executive order, which was twice extended.

Opening slowly with social distancing protocols

The Chamber based the plan on recommendations from the White House, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a committee of members from various industries.

The proposal also takes into consideration sanitation and social distancing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health and Human Services.

The Chamber noted that Guam should also engage with regional partners and tourist markets to bring back travel. They also recommend learning from other countries’ experiences to form strategies that reduce the risk of new clusters of the infection and developing procedures so the island can restart more quickly in the case of another shutdown.

Phases

Going into next week, the Chamber’s plan calls for other service and retail businesses to open using social distancing and sanitation protocols. Appointments would be needed for barbers, salons, gyms, realtors and shopping centers. Additionally, malls and shopping centers would have to limit the number of people – a concept that retailers such as Home Depot and Pay-Less Supermarkets have adopted.

The week of May 4 is when the first big phase would start – assuming the rate of infections remains low. Currently, it’s about 13% to 14%, according to the governor.

Phase One: Allow all private sector businesses and government offices to open while abiding by social distancing and sanitation protocols. Bars and restaurants remain closed for sit-down service.

Phase Two: The week of May 25; allow for all parks, restaurants and other places for gathering to open while adhering to sanitation and social distancing protocols.

Phase Three: The week of June 22; all public places and private businesses would resume normal operations with the same sanitation protocols and limited social distancing. All bars and restaurants would be allowed to open and larger gathering, which adhere to CDC guidelines, would be permitted.

The government should also prepare to start body temperature scanning, pre-boarding health surveys, and foot path sterilization pads for incoming arrivals at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

Phase Four: The timeline is yet to be determined and would include collaborative efforts with regional partners to reestablish travel in the Indo-Pacific region while limiting the threat of infection.

Lastly, the Chamber stated that as "businesses try to get back on their feet and our island strives to restore our economy, the business community cannot shoulder the burden of additional tax or fee increases from this government."

"We encourage our elected leaders to utilize this time to seek out redundancies in government and reorganize and reduce the number of nonessential government workers to keep government expenses low to support the gradual rebuilding of our economy," the Chamber stated.