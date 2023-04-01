The passage of Bill 24-37, the funding measure for pay raises to government employees under the General Pay Plan and the Judiciary of Guam, has earned criticism from the Guam Chamber of Commerce, which said concerns were left unheard.

"The (chamber) asked the Guam Legislature to prioritize public safety, public health and public schools. We asked senators to give immediate attention to general and community issues such as critical equipment and maintenance for public safety response vehicles, garbage trucks and public school infrastructure," the organization stated in a press release.

The statement was issued a few days before the governor signed the measure into law Friday.

"However, this call to action fell to the wayside when eight senators voted to increase the GPP by 22%. The plea of the private sector, which employs over 49,000 residents, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was rejected by the senators who voted to favor the pay raise," the release added.

The chamber also noted that several questions remain after debate was heard on the measure, including whether an impact study had been developed to support the sustainability of the raises.

"The senators acted on a bill without pertinent details regarding who the recipients are and how many employees will the pay raises impact, what the actual costs are, and what are the unintended consequences to the community," the chamber stated.

Government pay raises

The GPP raises were the latest in a series of updates to government pay structures, beginning with nurses' pay in 2021, then law enforcement and educator pay plans the following year.

The GPP had not been updated since 2014.

Executive branch officials and employees widely supported the raises, arguing that the adjustment was needed to attract and maintain employees, including skilled labor for areas such as maintenance. The Judiciary of Guam requested funding from the Legislature to implement raises of its own and maintain parity with executive branch agencies. The measure enacted into law also accounts for raises in other autonomous and semi-autonomous entities, such as the University of Guam.

The governor's administration pointed to increasing tax collections as reason to support the pay increase. Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, commented there was no indication revenues are likely to fall suddenly.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero submitted the initial version of what would become Bill 24 at the end of January, seeking an appropriation of $16 million to DOA in order to implement GPP raises by April 1.

The measure would be amended to include appropriations to UOG, Guam Community College, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Public Defender Service Corp. and the Judiciary, for a total funding bill of about $21 million, including technical changes to the fiscal year 2023 budget. Certain conditions for implementation were also added.

Beyond fiscal 2023, the governor included funding for GPP raises in her executive budget request for fiscal 2024, which the Legislature will tackle later this year.

Partisan vote

Voting on Bill 24 fell along party lines, although there were issues regarding a lack of information and other concerns expressed by members of the Democratic Party.

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Chris Barnett, William Parkinson, Sabina Perez, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas and Amanda Shelton, all Democrats, voted in favor.

Republican Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher and Jesse Lujan opposed passage.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, a Democrat, and Sen. Telo Taitague, a Republican, were absent and excused from voting.

The chamber praised the senators who opposed Bill 24.

"The government has excess revenue because the private sector continues to pay taxes and fees. Any excess revenues should be returned to the taxpayers. How long will local businesses continue to operate in today's conditions? How many more of our best and brightest residents will relocate to greener pastures? It is the government's job to take care of the general welfare of all its people," the chamber stated.

Opposition to minimum wage hike

Chamber officials also have expressed opposition to a potential hike in the minimum wage on Guam.

A roundtable discussion on the minimum wage had to be postponed in the wake of an emergency session last week.

Quinata, head of the legislative committee on economic development, has said he would like to see the minimum wage raised to $15 per hour, but would like to first gather community input.

Chamber President Catherine Castro has said that increasing the wage would be devastating to local businesses and that the minimum wage should be dictated by market forces.

These sentiments were shared by Edward Untalan, chairman of the chamber board.

"Unfortunately, some elected officials don't grasp the fact that the very people that they want to help, they're going to hurt," Untalan told chamber members during a general membership meeting Wednesday.

"For the large corporations, the big guys in our membership and in this island, it's not really going to impact them. The true impact is going to be in the small businesses. They're the ones going to suffer if they force this minimum wage increase upon us," he added.

Untalan further said he did not want to see the 22% GPP adjustment used as a justification for a minimum wage increase, or vice versa.

The last minimum wage increase on Guam happened in September 2021, when the rate went up to $9.25 per hour.

The chairman also stated that it would be important for the chamber to look at how to grade elected officials and discussed a grading system and score card that chamber members are developing.

These scores will be based on three weighted categories. The first considers votes for measures that the chamber supports or opposes. The second is a legislative leadership score, which is about pushing legislation that supports the general public and business community, and the third is a bipartisan engagement score, according to Untalan.

While lawmakers have so far entertained government pay raises and may proceed with minimum wage discussions this term, they also are considering legislation aimed at helping businesses.

Just last week, the Legislature heard testimony on a trio of measures looking to infuse more government assistance into local businesses that continue struggling under the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation. The governor also has committed $5 million from American Rescue Plan funds to augment the appropriation in one measure, Bill 75-37, raising that total funding to $20 million.