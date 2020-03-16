Chamorri Batallion's return from deployment delayed

Guam National Guard soldiers performing a Multinational Force and Observers’ mission in Egypt will be delayed coming home from deployment.

The Chamorri Batallion completed their mission last week in Egypt and were looking forward to returning home after post-mobilization processing.

Adjutant Gen. Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui announced the soldiers will be quarantined for 14 days at Fort Bliss Texas “out of an abundance of caution.”

“While the quarantine may delay their arrival to Guam, rest assured they are coming home,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Agnes Diaz.

The 14-day quarantine is now standard operating procedure for anyone entering the United States from a foreign country.

Officials said they were unsure of the team’s communication capabilities, but the GUANG leadership will do everything it can to keep families informed up to date regarding the health and welfare for their loved ones and when they are anticipated to return home.