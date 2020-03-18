The soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st-294th Infantry Regiment will be making their way to Fort Bliss, Texas later this month for a 14-day quarantine before returning home to Guam.

The quarantine is now part of the federal requirements for people entering the United States from a foreign country, according to a press release. The travel restriction is part of a national effort to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

Once the quarantine is complete, the soldiers will conduct post mobilization requirements, then return home to families and friends on Guam.

The soldiers are in the tail end of their nine-month deployment to Sinai, Egypt. As part of the transition for the team replacing them, a Transfer of Authority ceremony was held on March 8. They were tasked with helping the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) uphold the Treaty of Peace between Egypt and Israel. The Chamorri Battalion was officially replaced by the 1st-112th Cavalry Regiment of the Texas Army National Guard.