The Guam Army National Guard's 1st-294th Infantry Regiment arrived home this weekend from a deployment in Sinai, Egypt, where the unit's soldiers spent 10 months performing a Multinational Force Observers Peacekeeping Mission.

The soldiers arrived Sunday afternoon and will be placed under a mandatory self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, welcomed the soldiers and informed them that they are under orders to self-quarantine and stay home except for getting essential services such as getting groceries, gas, or health care.

"You are also under orders for restriction on movement. This allows you to travel from your home to jobs at businesses considered essential by the Department of Homeland Security. I encourage all MFO soldiers to consider the orders and the virus seriously," Aguigui said in a special message to the soldiers.

The battalion arrived on Guam via military transport after serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Fort Bliss, Texas.

"Additional medical screening was also done before they departed," said Guam National Guard spokesperson Maj. Josephine Blas. "Before they exited the plane, U.S. Air Force public health officials screened them. Once they reach the pickup location, Guard medical officials will also provide additional screening."

Screening and monitoring will also continue while the soldiers are at home for the next 14 days.

"Regardless of world events, we are so proud of every single one of you, for your dedication and commitment and service to our nation and our people. Welcome home. Biba Chamorri. Biba National Guard. Biba Guam," said Aguigui.