Chamorro Affairs president to resign

The governor’s office confirmed on Friday that Arlene Santos will resign from her position as the president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs.

Santos, who previously served as acting director of the Guam Public Library System, notified the administration of her intent to resign effective Oct. 30, governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin confirmed Friday.

Santos replaced Ann Marie Arceo in June when Arceo was appointed administrator of the CHamoru Language Commission.

Paco-San Agustin said no decisions have been made on a replacement for the leadership at DCA.

As the governor nears the two-year, or halfway, mark of her administration, there have been some changes in her Cabinet over the past several months.

Last week, Guam Housing Corp. president Alice Taijeron was appointed to become the governor's new deputy chief of staff.