Chamorro Land Trust Act amendments up for vote

With her voice cracking slightly, Sen. Therese Terlaje moved to place Bill 419-35 into the third reading file Monday, and with no objections from fellow lawmakers, the measure is now set for voting later in session.

Bill 419 adopts recommended changes to the Chamorro Land Trust Act, needed to fulfill a settlement agreement between the government of Guam, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and its director, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"As I said at the hearings on these bills, we have seen first hand the impact of the massive land takings on Guam's families. Too many of our families live in poverty and decades later, without a stable place to live, and their ability to use the land to provide for their families is severely disrupted," Terlaje said.

"And it took years of vision, courage, advocacy, protests and even lawsuits to get where we are today, and in honor of those who preserved these rights, we must never stop fighting for, protecting and expanding the potential of this land and its precious resources to nurture and sustain future generations."

The Justice Department filed suit against the CLTC in late 2017 over alleged discrimination against non-CHamoru residents.

The suit followed an earlier letter from the Justice Department informing GovGuam that it had completed a years-long investigation initiated by a complaint from Air Force retiree Arnold "Dave" Davis.

The case ultimately moved into settlement arrangements and the resulting recommended changes to law should better articulate the initial intent of the Chamorro Land Trust as a land restoration program. The amendments will have no effect on current leases.

One of the main amendments in Bill 419 is the replacement of the term "native Chamorro" with "eligible beneficiary," which would refer to anyone, regardless of race or national origin, whose land was taken by the United States government between 1898 and 1968, or that person's descendants.

Protecting the program

Attorney Michael Phillips, who was brought in to assist GovGuam with the lawsuit, said the settlement allows the land trust program to continue for generations and officials have done their best to protect the program from future challenges.

Phillips' efforts, as well as the efforts of both current and former officials at the CLTC and attorney general's office, not only helped defend the Chamorro Land Trust, but also expanded the program with the settlement agreement, Terlaje stated in session.

"It is our duty as lawmakers to safeguard the land restoration mission of the trust, to protect the trust from being raided by special interests; to manage the trust better and to make it more conducive to thriving residences, agriculture and cottage industries; and to carry these homeland programs into perpetuity for future generations as intended, so that we may truly remedy the long-term injustice of these massive land takings," she added.