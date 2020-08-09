Chamorro Village was able to collect recently some $13,000 in past due rent and water bill payments dating as far back as 2017 from four vendors, but one of them said the management tried to evict him in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

George Taylor, owner of Chamorro Island BBQ at the Chamorro Village, said at a time when the governor said landlords should not evict their tenants during the public health state of emergency, the Chamorro Village management "is doing the exact opposite."

"Even though my restaurant is open, I'm struggling," Taylor said.

Arlene Santos, the new president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs, which oversees the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña, said she "did not send out any eviction notice."

"There was no letter that said this is an eviction notice. I didn't send out any eviction letters so please clarify that because that's not the case," Santos told The Guam Daily Post.

Taylor said the July 30 letter was an "eviction notice" because it stated that he "must vacate" the units he's occupying "immediately" if he does not make a full payment by Aug. 4.

He said there was no payment plan offered, which would have helped, considering restaurants are having a hard time making profits because of COVID-19.

"They're not really considerate," Taylor said in an interview at his business, which at the time had two customers dining in.

Santos said the letter is about trying to collect past due rent payments that accrued long before the COVID-19 pandemic. She provided a redacted copy of the letter, without the name of the vendor and the amount owed.

The Guam Daily Post, however, was able to get a hold of an unredacted copy of the same letter, addressed to Taylor.

"In order to renew your contractual lease agreement, you are required to make full payment in the amount stated above, no later than Tuesday, August 4, 2020," Santos wrote in the July 30 letter. "Should you fail to meet this requirement, we regret to inform you that you must vacate unit #131, #132 and dining room area immediately."

Santos' letter also stated that management hopes Taylor will "follow procedure to prevent forwarding your outstanding account to the attorney general's office for collection."

Taylor said he had no choice but to dig into his pockets and make the full payment by Aug. 4 so he can continue to operate his restaurant at the Chamorro Village.

But he said he wanted the public to know how a small business like him has been treated by the government, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has reviewed the matter and spoken with leadership at the Department of Chamorro Affairs, according to Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"The governor’s moratorium on evictions remains in effect and all current tenants may continue to operate without interruption at this time," Paco-San Agustin said.