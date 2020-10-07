Chamorro Village offers outdoor dining, Guam Museum open for limited events

If you're craving the flavor of a barbecue chicken fiesta plate, smoked ribs, fish or want to see what's available to help figure out what your tastebuds demand, then you might want to stop by the Chamorro Village.

Asu Smokehouse, Imari, Island Cuisine, Jamaican Grill, Kusinan Ari, and Pacific Lighthouse are among the restaurants that have reopened and are serving meals for those wanting food not cooked at home during this safer-at-home order.

About 85% of the food vendors at the village are open and the pavilion offers the familiar outdoor seating area where families or coworkers and sit and enjoy a meal outside of their home. Chamorro Village Manager Jennifer Paulino said the dining pavilion is about 800 square feet and can be filled to 25% capacity.

The Department of Chamorro Affairs, which overseas both the Chamorro Village and the Guam Museum announced on Tuesday that both are opened to a limited capacity and other restrictions. Most restaurants and retailers open around 10 a.m. 11 a.m. and vary in terms of closing time. Also, Wednesday Night Market is not yet open.

Paulino said food vendors and about 30% of their retail merchants are open.

“A lot are starting to come back now,” she told The Post on Tuesday. “They are adapting to the new norm."

Paulino added they are following the Department of Public Health and Social Services directives.

Salas Gardens, Accessorize Me, Chamorro Brand Gifts, Chile, Guam Gallery of Art, Micronesian Jewelers, Mode and More and Studio 13 North are open with a 25% capacity for customers inside shops.

Paulino said on Monday the Guam Museum opened for limited events and meetings.