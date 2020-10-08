Chamorro Village vendors adjust in face of pandemic

With the Wednesday night street market a thing of the past, at least for the time being, merchants at Chamorro Village are trying their best to keep business flowing during the ongoing pandemic.

“We don’t have it anymore. So it’s hurting us. We wish it comes back soon,” said Ron Guerrero, owner of Imari, a Japanese snack shack.

Guerrero said they are open three days a week and the bulk of orders are for curbside pickup.

“Right now it’s pretty much a struggle for us. I think it pretty much is for everybody,” Guerrero said.

The opening of the outdoor seating pavilion helps some, he said.

“I think it’s a good thing that Chamorro Village did give that for the customers to come in and have a seat,” he said.

Resident Doris Royal said she agreed, as she opted for an outdoor lunch at the sparsely visited Chamorro Village pavilion Wednesday. She said she felt safe eating in the space.

“Because of the fact that it is open and the there aren’t too many people right now which is good," she said.

But Guerrero said he would like more people to see advertising for the village, in an effort to supplement their customer base.

“I think that’s pretty much what we need here in this facility … to help bring us more customers in here because we don’t have tourists coming in,” he said.

Across the aisle, owner of Island Cuisine, J. Blas said the outdoor dining space won’t really make much of a difference for his bottom line.

“This dining area I think is good for the village but I don’t think it helps our customers. Many of our customers still prefer curbside pickup. I would say 90% of the customers we speak to would rather pick it up in their vehicle,” he said.

Guerrero said before the pandemic they had a robust catering service, but had to pivot their business model when COVID-19 came on the scene.

“We cater; that is our niche,” said J Blas. “During the pandemic I had to come up with another plan, flip the script in other words.”

He said he began to focus on being a full-fledged à la carte restaurant.

“As a business owner this is my pride and joy. This is my bread and butter. I will do everything I possibly can to make it work,” he said.

Blas said he took advantage of every grant and small business loan available and is grateful to still be serving the island, a sentiment not every business owner on Guam can share, he acknowledged.

“The pandemic has hurt many small businesses just like mine. Some have already folded. Some are barely hanging on," he said.