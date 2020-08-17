Chamorro Village vendors call it quits amid pandemic

With no tourists and only a small number of local customers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña has seen some of its tenants terminate their leases.

Jennifer Paulino, manager of the Chamorro Village, on Wednesday said five tenants recently informed her they will not renew their leases and "others are still thinking about it," all because they are having difficulty making a profit as a result of COVID-19.

"We're giving them time to let us know whether they still want to continue the lease," Paulino said.

Of the five tenants, three are retailers and two are food vendors.

With at least five gone, the number of tenants is now down to 33 – eight food vendors, 24 retailers and one seller of local produce.

"We're hurting too," Department of Chamorro Affairs President Arlene Santos told The Guam Daily Post last week. Her department oversees the Chamorro Village.

Chamorro Village has 46 stalls, three of which are currently not operational because of badly needed repairs, Paulino said. Ten vacant stalls are ready for lease.

Santos said the department tried to help the vendors as much as possible during the lockdown, including waiving the rental fee from March 16 through May.

Full rental charges resumed in June, when many business restrictions were lifted. But tenants that remained closed in June or July were required to pay only the 5% common area fee, Santos said.

In late June, Chamorro Village management also brought in representatives from the Guam Economic Development Authority to speak directly to vendors about a pandemic assistance grant available for small businesses, the officials said.

There is currently no date for the Wednesday Night Market to resume at the Chamorro Village, Santos said. It is closed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.