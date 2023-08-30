Celebrated CHamoru author Chris Perez Howard, known in the literary and island community for his storytelling and his critical conversations, died last week in the Philippines at the age of 82.

His past works include “Mariquita-Revisited” and his latest title, “Juanit,” which are both published by the University of Guam Press. UOG shares its condolences and honors his legacy and his contributions to those on campus and on the island of Guam, according to a release from the university.

Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, UOG Press director of publishing, had worked closely with Perez Howard as an editor of both “Mariquita-Revisited” and “Juanit.”

“Mr. Perez Howard and his writing inspired many of us to use our skills as writers and artists to tell our people’s story in a way that would provoke critical conversations and inspire greater visions for a more just future," she said.

The advocacy of the late author is found heavily written in his works, also showing how storytelling and art can be used to build connections, promote literacy, understand oneself, and preserve one's culture, according to UOG.

He also credited his advocacy to his mother, Mariquita Perez Howard, who echoed her strength during the Japanese occupation of Guam in his book, "Mariquita-Revisited."

Perez Howard was a founding member of the Organization of People for Indigenous Rights, which addressed issues of self-determination, war reparations, land rights and historical preservation. His opposition to nuclear warfare persisted until his death.

A memorial service for Perez Howard will take place in September. Service details will be shared by UOG Press on their social media platforms.