With the summer season drawing near, local education, community and athletic organizations are gearing up to offer programs that offer Guam's youth opportunities to learn more about the culture and to grow as athletes.

Kids looking to improve their volleyball skills, or simply learn the sport for the first time, can register for the Haggan Volleyball Basic Training Camp 2022. The training camp falls under the Guam Volleyball Federation and is available for those going into grades 5-8 and 9 and up.

There will be six sessions, divided by times: 5-6:30 p.m. for grades 5-8; and 6:45-8:15 p.m. for grades 9 and up.

Coaches Art Stanley, Noel Sablan, Arvin Flores, Chris Shepherd and Mike Rabago are leading the weeklong sessions:

• Session 1: May 30-June 3

• Session 2: June 6-10

• Session 3: June 13-17

• Session 4: June 27-July 1

• Session 5: July 4-8

• Session 6: July 11-15

To register, contact Chris Shepherd at 671-486-2825 or Mike Rabago at 671-687-7369 or email him at 671btccoach@gmail.com.

Payments in cash or check are accepted and it is recommended to arrive 15 minutes before the first class to complete registration.

Learning CHamoru

Kids in Barrigada interested in learning about the culture, nature and language of Guam can join the Pacific Islands Bilingual Bicultural Association, Guam Chapter, Ékungok, Cho'gue Yan Fatta, or Listen, Do and Show, workshop. The program aims to teach kids music in CHamoru as well as crafts and dancing.

The workshops, aided by the Governor's Education Assistance and Empowerment Program, is free of charge and available for kids in grades 4 through 8 entering from the Barrigada village. According to a PIBBA release, the workshops consist of learning CHamoru through cultural dancing and music, creating books, learning how to manage recycling materials and making leis. Space is limited.

Interested participants can register at the Barrigada Mayor's Office, which can be contacted at 671-734-3737. Residents also can call Mye Ganan-Flores at 671-482-6930 or Rosa Salas Palomo 671-727-5522 for more information.