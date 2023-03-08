CHamoru culture focus of UOG series

As part of honoring Mes CHamoru, information about the CHamoru culture is at the tip of residents' fingers.

In fact, residents don’t even have to leave their couches to learn from Michael Carson, an associate professor of archaeology at University of Guam.

To make learning about CHamoru heritage, culture, ancient sites and archaeology easy, PBS Guam will broadcast a television program Tuesday through Saturday until March 21.

“The 14 episodes look into what we know so far about the traditional latte sites, about the older sites of ancestral CHamoru habitation in the islands, about pottery artifacts, about specialized studies of ancient DNA and other evidence and about diverse perspectives in the local community, government offices, museum curation issues and more,” Carson said in a press release issued by UOG.

Carson is part of the Micronesian Area Research Center, and hosts the series, which incorporates his research and lectures.

“Each video provides an easy way to learn about what archaeology has revealed so far and what still potentially can be learned,” Carson said. “People can watch the videos in their comfort and convenience to enjoy the latest discoveries and perspectives, without enrolling in a university program or reading textbooks.”

The focus of the series is on preservation of historical sites and cultural heritage, as Carson dives into various interviews with experts and officials.

“Archaeology information tends to be difficult for people to learn, let alone know how to find it. Hopefully, this video series will help toward making the information easier for people to access," Carson said.

The episodes will be shown on PBS Guam, Channel 12 on DOCOMOPacific TV, and GTA TV, at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday. There will be repeat airings of certain episodes.

To view air times for the different episodes, please check the broadcast schedules of the respective channels.