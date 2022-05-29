From sweet coconut candy to breaking a sweat on the kamyu, the Aguiguis and a few CHamoru families in California showcased Guam's culture with Crestview Elementary School students during an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event.

The Aguiguis are stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California. On May 18, they and several other families “were able to share a little piece of our culture” with the Crestview Elementary School students, said Justina Aguigui.

“We displayed woven items made by the Torres family from Yona. Boey Santos brought his handmade carvings and kamyu. Tasi Bonita Aguigui, Javin DelGado, and Nichole Santos also taught some of the kiddos how to use the kamyu! With the fresh coconut, they made coconut candy,” she said.

“James Atenta made latte stones and explained how our ancestors used to build their homes on top of them. Some of the kids thought that was amazing, saying it's like living in a tree house!

“Although we're far from our island of Guam, our pride is stronger than ever and we're always happy to share apart of our culture with others,” Justina Aguigui added.

She and her husband Justin Aguigui participated in the school event for the first time, but the Torres and Santos families had been there before and were generous in their offerings to the cultural display celebrating their native home.

Boey and Nichole Santos, along with James Atenta have attended the event for the last four years, she noted.