CHamoru Play Festival starts Thursday

CHamoru playwrights have come together to bring to life a collection of six local works celebrating the stories and culture of the CHamoru people from the past, present and future.

The CHamoru Play Festival, presented by the University of Guam Theater and Breaking Wave Theatre Company, will debut Feb. 23 and run through March 4. Each play in the festival will be performed twice over the course of two weekends.

To showcase how CHamoru men and women navigated through life at different times in history, these playwrights bring together their experiences to perpetuate the CHamoru language and the value of inafa'måolek.

Feb. 23 and March 4 will feature a full-length play about an older CHamoru man living in a nursing home in Ohio, who is navigating his life apart from the CHamoru culture and family while aging among strangers, called "Astaki I Ittemo," translated to "Until the End," by Peter Onedera.

The play highlights the importance of staying connected to family, culture and language even when presented with challenges in far-off places.

Feb. 24 and March 3 will feature a collection of short plays: “Thick Skin and Creating the Native," by Saipan-based playwright Andrew Roberto and "Hinenggen Antigu Siha," also by Onedera.

Roberto’s play will call up contemporary questions of identity, according to a release from UOG, “while 'Hinenggen Antigu Siha' (Ancient Beliefs) by Peter Onedera follows the stories of iconic CHamoru men and women who have done the hard and rewarding work of maintaining their culture and community throughout a complex history."

Finally, Feb. 25 and March 2 will feature a performance art piece by Dakota Camacho titled "MALI’E’ • Tåno’ Uchan." Described as bold and elemental, Camacho’s piece draws on his CHamoru heritage and hip-hop performance background. These nights will also feature a final piece from Andrew Roberto, "Adahi I Chalan," a surreal and compelling look at death and separation.

Mentality 'we need today'

“This work that I'm presenting is kind of a meditation on the beauty of being CHamoru but raised in another place and to transform this idea of that being a wound or an imperfection into a gift. And I see it as a gift because one of the things I was taught was that our original name for ourselves is matua, and matua means to have people or place. So it refers to our first ancestors, the people of Guåhan, but it also can mean to be a self-actualized person, to understand your gift and to give it to the community,” Camacho said during a press conference Wednesday night.

“To have a connection to the creator and to live in service of inafa'maolek and I feel really blessed that having a relationship with all of these other Indigenous peoples and cultures and traditions and creative practices taught me that what it is to be a CHamoru is really to just be a good person. And I think that this is the beauty of what it is to be CHamoru today."

In what he described as the moment of redefining the CHamoru identity in history, Camacho continued, "We are not just latte stones and atupat or dances or art, but all of the oral history that we have, all of the culture is really wisdom in how to live in a good way. Which is needed right now more than ever, particularly as we face the climate crisis, as we face the reality of the impending war. Our ancestors have this teaching about war that if one person died, that was too many. The war would stop at that point, there would be no more killing of each other. And that is the kind of mentality that we need today."

Camacho shared his views on what Inafa'maolek means and how he sees the CHamoru people.

“So the beauty for me of inafa'maolek is that it means that all life is sacred, it means we treat all of life in a good way and I think that is a really powerful truth that we have inside of ourselves as CHamoru people that the world needs. The world needs us to tap into who we are, the beauty of who we really are,” Camacho said.

"Breaking Wave is thrilled to be partnering with the UOG Theater to produce these important and meaningful plays that highlight the CHamoru experience,” Breaking Wave Theatre Company producer CJ Ochoco said.

”It has been incredible to watch these talented students and alumni work together to bring these exciting works to life. The blend of cultures and languages, spanning pre-contact to today, is impressive and the work of the playwrights is beautiful and powerful. It is certainly a lot of work, especially as we consult with our cultural experts, but the results will be well worth it!” said UOG Theater director Troy McVey.

The CHamoru Play Festival will be held Feb. 23-25 and March 2-4, with all shows starting at 7 p.m. at the University of Guam Fine Arts Theater.

General admission is $10 per person, or $20 for families (limit 2 adults). Admission is free for UOG students. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only. Those interested are encouraged to call 671-735-2700 to reserve seats in advance.