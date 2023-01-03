CHamoru poet gets national recognition

Poet, educator and activist Craig Santos Perez will receive an award for his recent work from the Modern Language Association during the annual convention in San Francisco Jan. 6, according to a press release.

The association will award his book, “Navigating CHamoru Poetry: Indigeneity, Aesthetics, and Decolonization,” with its fourth MLA Prize for Studies in Native American Literatures, Cultures, and Languages. According to the press release, this will be one of 19 accolades presented.

“I feel honored and humbled that my book, which is about the Indigenous poetry from a very small island, has received this prestigious award from the largest humanities association in the United States,” said Perez.

His work has gained recognition outside of Guam and on a global scale, covering subjects such as environmental activism and cultural identity. According to the press release, the purpose of his most recent book is to bring attention to the beauty, diversity and depth of poetry by CHamoru authors.

Additionally, he is the author of two spoken word albums and five books of poetry. His work has been featured in a wide variety of publications, such as the Honolulu Magazine, NBC News, The Guardian, CNBC, The Atlantic, Slate and Vice.

“Pacific Islander Ecopoetry: Indigenous Knowledge, Environmental Justice, and Climate Change” is the title of Perez's upcoming work, which will be released by the University of Arizona Press.