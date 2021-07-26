Kevin Lee, a Malaysia-born CHamoru doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is looking to shift away from the "old stories" about Guam told through statistics.

He recently told The Guam Daily Post that while there is value in a lot of the existing data focused on indigenous communities, they tend to focus on the various "deficits" facing these people. Lee is teaming up with co-principal investigator Ngoc Phan of Hawai'i Pacific University to conduct the 2021 Guåhan Survey, which he calls the "first step" in changing this status quo for our island.

According to Lee, the effort is aimed at identifying issues local CHamoru residents care about and what they want in the future. Phan led similar research in the Aloha state in 2019 for Native Hawaiians.

"I think people tend to emphasize how CHamorus in particular have disproportionately negative outcomes – in terms of our socioeconomic outcomes, in terms of our health care outcomes, in terms of our employment outcomes. And we are not interested in that," Lee said.

There are about 34 questions to answer in the survey, which can be completed in as quickly as 10 minutes, according to Lee.

"We do ask questions about quantifying how people feel about this or that. But for example, we ask really open-ended questions ... like what are the three main concerns CHamorus face in your communities today," Lee said. "And that allows people to take a step back and say, 'This is what matters to me. This is what matters to my family.'"

The group is looking for CHamoru residents of Guam over the age of 18 to participate, and are hoping to get enough interest to be able to double the initial amount of responses they planned on collecting. The survey, at https://www.guamstudy.org, will be open until Aug. 15.

"Something we are definitely committed to, is celebrating the diversity of the CHamoru people, and how they are not a monolith. Everybody has something to say, and everybody has a voice," he told the Post.

Guam's manåmko' is one specific group that Lee would like to be better represented in the study. He is encouraging younger CHamoru residents, especially those in multi-generational homes, to take the survey with a grandparent.

A community report with the survey's results will be published around January 2022. The public will be able to view responses, down to how anonymous individuals ranked issues themselves, Lee said.

"All we're doing with this survey is to just start a community conversation – to say, 'Hey, we went around and asked people what they think, and this is what we got.' And the community can decide from there what they want to do with the survey."