CHamoru women's group calls for former CLTC chairwoman's reinstatement

A group promoting and supporting CHamoru women has penned a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, requesting that she reinstate Pika Fejeran to the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

Fejeran's term expired in April. Rather than reappoint the commissioner, Leon Guerrero nominated Lucia Lagos to take her place. Fejeran's last meeting with the CLTC was last week.

"It was with great disappointment that we received news of the end of Pika Fejeran’s term on the CLT Commission. Through her leadership, the CLT Commission began a steady recovery after years of mishandling and repaired our faith in a government organization that was created to remedy the effects of land dispossession and colonialism. We request the reinstatement of Fejeran to continue the mission of restoring transparency and integrity to the CLT Commission," I Hagan Famalao'an Guahan stated in a letter to the governor.

When asked for comment on the letter, Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the administration wanted to thank Fejeran for her service but gave no comment on the request for reinstatement.

Before concluding her last meeting, Fejeran was able to successfully pass a resolution outlining the principles and responsibilities of the commission.

This included setting priorities and creating accountability should the commission fail to conform with the principles.

"We must emphasize that prior to Fejeran’s arrival, CLT lands had been leased at rates below fair market value and for purposes not authorized by Guam Law. The loss of CLT lands for unintended purposes greatly undermines efforts to remedy the effects of land dispossession and colonialism. Most disturbing is the way in which the loss of lands undermines our ability to become a truly self-determined people. The loss of CLT lands is tantamount to the loss of our self-determination," I Hagan Famalao'an Guahan stated.

The group also noted Fejeran's accomplishments and highlights of her term, including her roles in preventing more than 2,800 beneficiaries from losing their leases, creating the process to ensure applicants still waiting for land would not be skipped, and defending the land trust from allegations of racial discrimination by the U.S. Department of Justice.