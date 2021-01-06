Åchang Bay, Piti Bomb Holes open for harvesting mañahak, ti'ao, other fish this month

There is a special permit issued by the Department of Agriculture for certain types of fish using specific methods at Åchang Bay Marine Preserve and Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve.

This does not mean the preserves are open, officials warn.

At these two preserves, only maãhak, ti’ao, atulai, and i’e can be fished using hook and line, or a talåya.

Additionally, Tumon Bay is open daily for hook and line and talåya from the shore.

The special permit is only for the month of January, Department of Agriculture officials stated. Residents are asked to see regulations for what can be caught. Residents also can call 735-0286/81.

The director of the Department of Agriculture is issuing the special permit for food security during this public health emergency declaration, as well as for cultural educational purposes to ensure this traditional fishing practice continues for future generations.

Officials noted specific requirements:

1. All social distancing measures must be followed.

2. Only the use of talåya (cast nets) or hook and line for the harvest of ti’ao, and i’e is allowed from shore for a period from Jan. 5-31.

3. I’e and tiao harvested shall not be longer than 4 inches. Mañahak harvested shall not be longer than 3 inches.

4. While fishing for ti’ao, and i’e under this permit, entry into the water is allowed only to retrieve the talåya after casting the net.

5. The harvest of any marine species other than ti’ao, i’e, and atulai in the preserves is PROHIBITED. Immediate removal and release of nontarget species from the net is required.

6. The use of talåya (cast nets) or hook and line for ti’ao, and i’e is limited to the hours of 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Hook and line from boat for atulai has no time limit.

7. Net dimension of talåya (cast nets): small enough to prevent gilling of fish. The use of gill nets and other nets is prohibited.

8. The Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices will educate the public about these traditional fishing practices.

9. Department of Agriculture conservation officers will fully enforce all laws and regulations in the preserves.

10. Fishermen may view the permit at the Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices or at the Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatics and Wildlife Resources.