- 2,888 tax refund checks processed
- $8.5M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Governor inclined to extend stay-at-home order
- 32 GMH staffers test COVID-positive
- 1 suicide every 6 days
- Teen from Guam shot in Washington state
- NEX confirms rise in COVID cases but no specific number released
- Suspect hospitalized after reported home invasion
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Case: 3 boys molested
As of Monday afternoon, the government of Guam has told us that since March, we have lost 19 lives in this pandemic. Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
There is a model in food chain ecology called the “consumer-resource interaction.” It is used to analyze how organisms exploit each other for … Read more
- By Nicholas Salas Akimoto
This pandemic is cruel. Not only does it threaten people with preexisting medical conditions with death, but its effects can wear down some of… Read more