“Remember you are dust, and unto dust you shall return.”

The familiar belief marking the beginning of the Lenten season may have been said across Guam’s Catholic churches, but the faithful once again saw adjustments to the annual Ash Wednesday tradition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ash Wednesday starts a 40-day period of reflection and sacrifice, part of the annual cycle commemorating the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Traditionally, parishioners would flock to their local parish to celebrate Mass and be anointed on their foreheads with ashes in the shape of a cross. But much like other communities around the world, Guam priests instead sprinkled ashes on to churchgoers. The change is meant to minimize physical contact, a now-typical strategy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This tradition for anointing one with ashes predates the Catholic church and has roots in cultural practices within the Middle East. Early Christians adopted the throwing or sprinkling of ashes as a sign of penance,” said Father Paul Gofigan, the chairperson of the Archdiocesan Liturgical Committee and pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo. His 6 a.m. Mass was “packed,” a sign of a continued commitment to spiritual life he called “wonderful.”

“Perhaps this return to older practices can serve as a reminder of the three pillars of Lent: prayer, fasting and alms-giving — so we can help without judgment and see Christ in each other.”

‘

‘This is how we give back to the Lord’

Engaging in these three acts strengthens one’s connection with the divine, Father Gofigan said. Catholic residents attending Ash Wednesday Mass who spoke to the Post all invoked spiritual reasons for attending the service even in the midst of a public health emergency.

“It was very important to be here. My family is Catholic, and we’ve grown up on Guam going to Mass every Sunday,” said Malia Babauta, who attended services in Mangilao outside due to the church reaching maximum capacity. Babauta said the change in the anointing of ashes was understandable, and she welcomed “something new to experience” for her family’s annual tradition.

John Meno drove from his home in Talofofo to attend Mass in Asan, a decision he said was based simply on the time the services were being held. “This is how we give back to the Lord. He gave us life, and we need to show how much we appreciate his love for us—how much we love Him too,” he told the Post.

Although he accepts many changes are necessary to keep COVID-19 from spreading, Meno had some issues with not receiving a cross of ashes on his forehead — believing other options could have been explored further.

“Maybe by dipping cotton swabs – it could’ve been done. As soon as you use it on one person, throw it away and use another cotton swab. You really won’t be making contact,” he said. The iconic cross-shaped mark, according to Meno, serves as a reflection and reminder of Catholic teachings.

“When we look in the mirror, we see it. When others see us, they see it too. It’s a symbol, but when it’s just a sprinkle on our forehead we don’t see it. I understand about preventing the coronavirus from spreading, but they can still do it a certain way.”

‘We don’t have to boast’

But a more private observance may have added spiritual value, according to Father Michael Jucutan from Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. He told the Post just before an afternoon Ash Wednesday service the change on how to anoint the faithful is in the spirit of other Christian teachings.

“We don’t have to boast, ‘Oh I got my ashes. I’m Catholic; I’m still Catholic.’ We do these acts for God, just as we pray in secret to God. It’s better to give in secret, instead of always, ‘Look at me. Look at the good I’m doing.’ It’s a more spiritual dialogue with God,” Fr. Jucutan said.

The motivation behind Lenten sacrifices was also an important point for Father Gofigan.

“Don’t abstain from things because you don’t want to gain weight. Don’t fast for vain reasons. If you go to one meal a day, use that time instead to reflect on those who are hungry around the world. Appreciate the things we overlook, like I did with visiting my mom. Before we might’ve said, ‘I’ll just see them tomorrow.’ Well, there may not be a tomorrow.”