Changes made to disaster debris, green waste sites

As the island continues to clean up the mess left by Typhoon Mawar, changes to disaster debris sites and green waste sites have been made and residents should take note.

Disaster debris sites at the old transfer station in Dededo and the former Tiyan carnival grounds in Barrigada will close permanently at 6 p.m. July 3.

Residents still can haul debris to Ypao Point until Aug. 3. However, the Tamuning location will be closed for the Fourth of July and will resume normal operations July 5, according to a release from the Joint Information Center.

Residents disposing of debris are reminded that tires aren't accepted and residents are encouraged to ensure debris is sorted, as capacities for certain waste types vary at each site.

Residents also are advised that the green waste sites listed below will be closed July 3: