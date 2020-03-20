“This is crazy!”

“What a way to come home!”

“Who’s paying for all this?”

“If we don’t have it, we’re going to get it now.”

Videos passengers shared on social media showed a chaotic and frustrating scene at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after Philippine Airlines flight 110 touched down just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The passengers, many of them Guam residents, had flown the red-eye flight from Metro Manila and were anxious to get home. Instead, they were taken to an area of the Guam airport to fill out a questionnaire that was reviewed by a Department of Public Health and Social Services staff member.

The passengers were then informed they would be placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine, imposed Wednesday by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for all inbound flights beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Passengers from the Philippines are subjected to quarantine requirements because several of Guam's COVID-19 patients have had recent Manila travel or were exposed to someone on a recent trip.

Videos from some of the passengers quickly spread on social media as they were escorted through the airport to the tarmac, where five government of Guam school buses waited to transport them with police escort to two hotels designated as quarantine sites along Ypao Road in Tamuning.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero implemented protocols imposing quarantine on anyone who did not have a certified health clearance – indicating they were free of the virus that causes COVID-19 – in the last 72 hours before departure from the Philippines.

“They dropped us off this morning and they all split,” said one Guam resident who wished to remain anonymous. “There’s no one here telling us not to go, no monitoring, no temperature taking.”

He noted there are law enforcement officers at the door of the quarantine area to ensure people don’t leave the premises.

For meals, the individuals would hear a knock on the door and find their meal in a styrofoam box wrapped in plastic wrap on the ground.

Other passengers have grown frustrated, asking government officials why they aren’t wearing the proper protective gear when coming in contact with all of the passengers.

“This hotel was seized for a government quarantine zone and the hotel staff are being exposed to the virus if any of us have it and they’re going to take it home to their families and it is going to spread. That’s not containment,” another passenger told The Guam Daily Post.

Others expressed concern that the government officials at the hotels were wearing only face masks and that not all officials had gloves.

“What about the buses we all rode in? Are they going to decontaminate the bus we all rode in? Nothing’s being done properly?” he asked. “Any one of us might be a potential carrier and they’re putting everyone at risk.”

The government's Joint Information Center has not provided information on how many passengers were placed on mandatory quarantine or how many hotels have been designated quarantine zones.