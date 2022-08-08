Chapel sailors donate food to mayor

A FILLING DONATION: Personnel from the U.S. Naval Base Guam Chapel delivered 150 bags, or approximately 1,000 pounds, of food items to the Hågat Mayor’s Office on July 28. The food items were collected through the 2022 Feds Feed Families Campaign. The majority of the food was donated by patrons who bought food bags sold at Orote Commissary, according to FFFC organizers. Courtesy of NBG Chapel