Four people were indicted on drug charges Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

Carlos Joseph Aflague Salas Jr., 28, and Rhiannon Marie Torres Blas, 35, are each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and three counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor.

Blas faces an additional count of theft of property. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a verbal altercation in Anigua on Tuesday morning.

10 credit cards did not belong to suspect

Responding police officers searched the suspects and found multiple glass pipes with meth residue, small plastic bags with meth, a baggie with marijuana, a digital scale and at least 10 credit cards that apparently did not belong to either suspect, court documents state. Both allegedly denied owning the items.

Salas also told police the items belonged to his cousin before telling officers, “If I take the blame for the drugs and everything in the car, will you release Blas?” court documents state.

'I can't get arrested again for that'

Christopher Walter Perry, 24, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, expired registration as a violation and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation. Court documents state the suspect was pulled over by police for having an expired car registration. Officers spotted a glass pipe with meth residue inside the car when the suspect allegedly told police, “Please, I can’t get arrested again for that.” Authorities also found four resealable bags with meth, court documents state.

Refused to give birth date

Nathaniel Joseph Quinata, 22 or 29, according to court documents, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, expired registration as a violation and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation. According to court documents, the suspect was pulled over by police for having an expired registration sticker on his license plate. The suspect refused to give officers his exact birth date during questioning. During a search, authorities found a glass pipe with meth residue, but the suspect denied smoking meth and said the car belongs to a friend’s father, according to court documents.