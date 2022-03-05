A man accused of threatening to kill at least two people known to him was denied his request to reduce certain charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

F.S. Foriom, also known as FS Simata Foriom, 29, was charged with two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony, burglary as a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

Foriom argued the family violence charges should be reduced to misdemeanors.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena denied Foriom’s request, stating the charges are appropriate, adding the defendant allegedly used several sharp knives to threaten the victims on multiple occasions.

'Sacrifice someone'

In November 2021, officers met with a woman who alleged Foriom was holding two knives and rubbing them together as though sharpening them. He then called out for a child. When the boy appeared, the woman alleged Foriom was "whispering incoherently and telling the victim that he needed to sacrifice someone," court documents state.

The suspect returned to the residence two days later, but the victim refused to let him in the home, documents state. He was able to climb through a bedroom window. When the woman realized Foriom was in her home, she told other family members to go into their rooms and to lock their doors.

While waiting for the police to arrive, she said she could hear metal clacking and scraping, similar to the sound he'd made two days earlier when he was rubbing two knives together, documents state.

Foriom was on probation for a 2020 burglary conviction at the time of the alleged incident.