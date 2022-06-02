A father who is accused of abusing his 6-week-old infant is facing more serious charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Clayton Smith, 31, was indicted on charges of child abuse and family violence as third-degree felonies.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

The charges were initially filed as misdemeanors but were upgraded after a grand jury handed down a new indictment against Smith on May 12.

Smith was also granted his request to go off island for work.

In April, the baby was brought to Guam Memorial Hospital after bruises were seen on his stomach and the baby would not stop crying.

A nurse told police the baby had bruises on his chest and lower abdomen in the shape of a handprint, and bruising and discoloration on his right lower leg, court documents state.

The baby's mother told officers she was asleep while Smith was taking his turn to watch the infant, documents state.

The mother then told Smith to leave after noticing the injuries.

The child continued to cry and was taken to the hospital.