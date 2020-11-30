Chargualaf inducted into prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

Sgt. 1st Class Sera Chargualaf, a logistician assigned to the 1-294th Infantry Regiment "Chamorri Battalion," became the Guam National Guard's first Sergeant Audie Murphy Club member in an award ceremony Oct. 14 at the National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Audie Murphy, the grueling tests of knowledge, skill and strength required to succeed place Chargualaf in a class of her own.

The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is an organization for noncommissioned officers, named in honor of the Army's most decorated soldier. Applicants must "exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, and development and welfare of soldiers, and concern for families of soldiers."

If an NCO meets the prerequisites, the soldier may be recommended by unit leadership to appear before the board. The board takes place over multiple days, and includes panel interviews to test the candidate's knowledge and physical tests of strength and endurance.

Chargualaf was selected by Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Updike and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Cruz, with a nomination by 1st Sgt. Edgar Cruz.