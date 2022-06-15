A local quest to be entered into the Guinness Book of World Records has begun.

Landon and Brandon Aydlett, who over recent years gained recognition as forecasters of the island's National Weather Service office, have started their attempt to build the world's tallest tower built with Lincoln Logs in the center court of the Agana Shopping Center.

Reporters were called to a media conference Tuesday to see the initial progress of the world record attempt, which the twins hope will culminate in a towering replica of the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower.

"The current world record is ... 18 feet, 2 inches. We have been planning to go above 20 feet; we are indeed going to aim for the ceiling of Agana Shopping Center – that's about 26 feet. If we can go into the skylight, that is our goal," Landon Aydlett told reporters at a media conference just outside of where the build is taking place.

Another record the twins are tracking is for the most number of blocks in a toy structure, which currently stands at 17,000. The Guam-based project, if successful, would more than beat that figure.

"We plan to exceed that significantly – beyond 40,000 blocks, which is what we were communicating, but likely over 70,000 blocks," Landon Aydlett said. "So we plan to more than quadruple the current world record."

After back-and-forth with Guinness officials, the project now has an extended timeframe: a week's worth of construction with only one person placing logs at a time, instead of their initially planned three-day schedule. Other mandatory rules include the need to have two witnesses observe and monitor the Aydlett twins while they build the tower.

Raising funds for a cause

But the project isn't just building up to a world record; it also is designed to raise much-needed funds for the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit organization has lost as much a $75,000 in revenue over the last two years, when pandemic restrictions and concerns led to the cancellation of their signature Quiz Night fundraisers.

The Aydlett brothers have dubbed their project Tower for Humanity, to acknowledge their charitable tie-in.

Peggy Denney, the president of Habitat for Humanity Guam's board of directors, also is serving as the nonprofit's acting executive director. She hopes that, through corporate, in-person and online donations, the event can raise at least $45,000 to pay for home construction services already completed on the organization's two current home construction projects.

"This is something that is truly unique and truly impressive for Guam. And it ties in so beautifully – their construction, with our construction of homes," she said, later adding: "We want to complete these homes by the end of the year, but we have to make some significant headway in our fundraising. And this is going to be a huge, huge part of it."

Organizers said they are still accepting donations, and have planned ways for community members to participate. By stopping by the Agana Shopping Center this week, residents can either enter into an Instagram contest by building a creation of their own, or by sponsoring and decorating a log that will be used in the potential world record.