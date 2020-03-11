The University of Guam on Tuesday celebrated the 52nd anniversary of its charter and the 68th anniversary of the founding of the school.

Business major Damion Johnson said he had only heard of Charter Day while he was in high school and Tuesday marked his first time being a part of it.

With the cultural performances and vendors, and the hundreds of young students and many more people visiting from all over the island, Johnson said, it was not until then that he was able to grasp the full scale of the event.

Johnson, along with other students from his business class, welcomed visitors to participate in a "Before I Die" wall, which encompasses this year's theme: "Local inspiration, global impact."

He said the installation connects people from around the globe and, more importantly, it inspires people to think deeply on what they want to accomplish in their lives.

"It lets people think of what they want to do, about their future goals, and inspire their future accomplishments," Johnson said.

'Seeing it all come together'

Anisa Topasna, a senator in the university's Student Government Association, said it's her first time helping plan Charter Day events, which included cultural dances, musical performances from various students and games scheduled for the afternoon.

"It's a lot of work, but it's definitely worth it, seeing it all come together," Topasna said.

It was a great turnout, she added, noting that there were many elementary schools that came out for the events.

Keeping culture alive

Odaol "Odell" Adelbai, vice president of the Republic of Palau Student Organization, said his was one of the few organizations participating in a hut-building contest.

The hut was modeled after a "bai," Adelbai said, a traditional house where chiefs would gather and talk about social conflicts or laws that needed to be implemented in the village.

From a young age, Palauans would learn from elders how to build a hut, fishing and other skills and responsibilities, he said.

"It's important to keep our culture alive and pass it on to the younger generation."