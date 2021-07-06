This afternoon, Guam welcomed more than 100 tourists from Taiwan, the first big group of tourists to arrive since the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halted visitor travel in March 2020.

Live music from "Jesse and Ruby," bottled water and a welcome banner at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport greeted the tourists, who are here to vacation and to also get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The Eva Air charter flight flew out of Taipei. There were 163 passengers on the flight.

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez, GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga and other tourism representatives personally welcomed the newly arrived tourists, who will be staying at five different hotels.

Gutierrez said this is just the first of a series of charter flights from Taiwan at least for July and August, with a combined total of more than 2,000 tourists.

GVB, the Recovery Task Force and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association worked for months to get the Air V&V Guam USA or "vaccination and vacation" program off the ground.

Guam's main tourism markets in terms of volume remain to be Korea and Japan, but there's still no planned major arrivals expected from these Asian countries since March 2020.

Tourism officials are hopeful that allowing more travelers to skip government quarantine upon entry to Guam would bring more tourists to Guam once again.

This story will be updated.