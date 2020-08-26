Lawmakers have adopted an amendment that suspends stipends for Guam charter school board members next fiscal year. Sen. Amanda Shelton introduced the amendment Tuesday following discussion, and concern, on charter school expenditures. The amendment should save $10,000 to $34,000 that can instead be used to support student instruction, according to the senator.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who oversees education, began Tuesday's appropriations committee discussion by lodging several questions to Guam Academy Charter Schools Council members to learn how funding is spent.

A great deal of that discussions focused on Guahan Academy Charter School. The first charter school on Guam is also the only charter school that does not pay a lease for its campus, as it utilizes a government facility. Most of Guahan Academy's budget is to support its direct instruction program, according to charter school council member Jesse Quenga. However, the council also found that board members have been collecting stipends for every meeting they attend, regardless of the type of meeting.

Guahan Academy board members are the only trustees to receive stipends, at $50 each, according to charter school council chairwoman Evangeline Cepeda. The bill for prior years amounted to about $38,000 but the most recent bill is $20,000, she added. This drew concern from lawmakers.

The council does not get involved with charter school boards and is more concerned with ensuring that schools follow Guam laws. But the council does "have an issue" with such spending, Cepeda said.

"All I can say is we've reiterated to all of the charter schools that the money is very scarce and they have to hold their money tight," she added.

Cepeda said she and the council had no issues removing stipends for Guahan Academy trustees, and that she would have made that recommendation had it not been suggested.

These discussions, however, were only part of larger discussions on increasing funding to charter schools.

Most, but not all, agency budgets were slashed in the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget bill compared to fiscal 2020 appropriations. Shortfalls have affected proposed funding to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Department of Education and charter schools. The per pupil budget for charter schools is $6,000, whereas the fiscal 2020 bill set the budget at $6,150. There are however 75 more students contemplated in the fiscal 2021 budget thanks to the addition of one more charter school, for a total of 1,785 students.

Sen. Telo Taitague proffered a series of amendments that would boost the per-pupil budget up to fiscal 2020 appropriations by taking funding out of the Foster Care Group Home portion of Public Health, a total of $267,750. This would drop the group home appropriation to $492,703 from $760,453. That gap would then be addressed by creating a continued appropriation out of the fiscal 2020 budget law, from which the group home was budgeted $800,000.

Lawmakers bookmarked Taitague's amendment to increase charter school funding over technical issues that required they first reach Public Health's portion of the budget bill before the changes can be made.