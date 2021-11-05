Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher De Leon Guerrero spent about four days getting to know someone he met online that he believed to be a young girl before they made plans to meet in person.

De Leon Guerrero, 30, was unaware the person he was chatting with was an undercover agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations posing as a 13-year-old girl.

"He told agents the chatting was friendly then turned sexual," said Assistant U.S Attorney April Owen during opening statements in the District Court of Guam on Thursday. "The defendant took action when he showed up to (the victim's) house believing she was alone with a box of chicken and condoms."

De Leon Guerrero is on trial before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood facing two counts of attempted enticement of a minor.

Agent Jesse Bochman, who was the government's first witness, read the jury the dozens of pages of text messages exchanged between the defendant and himself.

The two met anonymously on the Whisper mobile app before they brought the discussion over to Whatsapp and exchanged photos.

The photo that the agent sent was of an unnamed female.

The texts were recorded between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020.

Text messages

The following text messages between De Leon Guerrero and the agent, posing as a teen, were presented at trial:

De Leon Guerrero: Trust I can be really sexual or just really silly depends

Agent: Ohh? So you are thinking about sex with me?

De Leon Guerrero: Not yet just saying I could

Agent: Oh. How come you don't like me?

De Leon Guerrero: I haven't met you yet

Agent: We have been talking for a while

De Leon Guerrero: Yeah I know still I'm being careful you know. I'm one who likes to really talk get to know my friends

Agent: Oh, okay

De Leon Guerrero: You're super cute but I forgot you're 13. What would you like to do if we hung out?

Agent: If we hang out. I wanna do what you wanna do.

The conversation continued before it led to De Leon Guerrero allegedly describing sexually explicit acts. The following day, the defendant texted during his lunch break at work.

De Leon Guerrero: I didn't know whether to text you or wait for you to text this morning. Idk who looks at your phone

Agent: You can text me when you want

The messages again detail intimate acts before the pair discussed a potential plan to meet up.

Agent: So you're not going to come???

De Leon Guerrero: I'll try. I'm sorry work is so busy rn

Agent: At least for a little bit. You can't tell me what you want to do to me and leave me hanging

De Leon Guerrero: You sure no one will find out? I want us both safe you know

Agent: No one will find out. I want us safe too. You seem safe to me.

De Leon Guerrero: Safe enough that I'd buy condoms too just in case

Agent: But, coming to see me is your plan right?

De Leon Guerrero: It is. I'm still worried cause you know you're underage. But I been thinking about it

Agent: I guess if you don't want to. I am who I am though and I'm tired of other people telling me what I can and can't do because of my age

De Leon Guerrero: It's not that. It's the law you know. That's really all it boils to. I hate it sometimes too

Plan to meet up

The plan was that the defendant would go to the girl's home on Andersen Air Force Base that Friday night, Nov. 20, 2020, after her parents left to go out for the evening. De Leon Guerrero grabbed food and had the girl drop a pin to her location on the military base.

As De Leon Guerrero pulled up to the carport, federal investigators showed up and brought him inside for questioning.

"He seemed nervous but was cooperative," Agent Bochman testified.

A recording of the interrogation was played for the jury.

De Leon Guerrero told the investigators he felt he was in a friendship with the girl he was texting, adding that she was the one who kept bringing up sex.

During the interview, De Leon Guerrero said that he was worried that he would lose his job in the Army Guard.

He told investigators that he was a military intelligence analyst.

Authorities also searched his pickup truck where they found a box of condoms, chicken, a cell phone and an energy drink.

The trial continues today.