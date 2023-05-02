'Cheaper to hire inside?': GFT questions contract for cleaners

The Guam Department of Education custodial contract has been awarded to Guam Cleaning Masters for one year. However, Guam Education Board members questioned if it would be better to hire in-house.

“I asked for a report. Is it cheaper to contract out, or is it cheaper to hire inside? Have them within GDOE, have them – so we can, if they don’t do their job, which we’ve often heard throughout the year that this (prior) company (Lucky Kids) is doing a terrible job cleaning,” said board representative and Guam Federation of Teachers President Timothy Fedenko during the meeting.

He spoke of unsanitary and unacceptable conditions of the schools, listing the well-reported flea infestations, chickens running around, and rats caught at GDOE campuses.

“That is due to non-cleanliness, people! And when we had custodians, we didn’t have that. … When we contract it out, we’re held at gunpoint until they come back. We don’t know where they’re at. We don’t have any explanation. And yet our (paraprofessionals) are being used improperly,” said Fedenko. “It does nothing good for education, nothing good for the students.”

Fedenko expressed concerns surrounding the improper use of other employees to do the jobs of a custodian or a janitor.

“Are we really saving money? Because right now, we’re using (paraprofessionals) – who should be educating kids – to clean trash. Right now, we should have custodians hired to clean that trash and never touch those (paraprofessionals). We should have a security guard to secure those schools,” said Fedenko.

These employees are supposed to be focused on the duties of their job instead, he argued.

“You can’t just sub paraprofessionals, the ones we say are the backbones of the school. Ones we go to all the time to do jobs that are not in their job description. It’s insulting, it’s absurd, they’re upset. … They can do bulletin boards. They don’t mop bathrooms, they don’t sweep halls,” continued Fedenko.

'This is sad'

Board member Peter Alecxis Ada backed Fedenko, validating that workers are doing tasks that are not part of their job descriptions.

“Let the schools report and see who’s doing a good job and who’s not. Let’s start looking into hiring our own custodial keepers to help in the schools. I’ve heard enough already. This is sad,” said Ada.

Chae-Camilla Ragadio, the chair of the Islandwide Board of Governing Students, from George Washington High School, also gave the student perspective, explaining how this is drastically affecting her classmates at her school.

“Many of our bathrooms are (inoperative). There’s no toilet tissue, there’s no napkins. It’s dirty, there’s vandalism, and we have no cleaners. There was a period at my school where students were taking out the trash and cleaning the bathrooms. While that is not to say that they’re not responsible for keeping their area clean, students don’t come to school to take out their trash. Students should not be expected to do that during educational time,” said Ragadio.

She, too, has observed school support staff diverting their duties to clean the campus.

“As for the aides, I’ve seen them in the morning. They’re watching the front gate, and then the next I’ll see them cleaning the bathrooms, and during my last period they’ll be subbing for me,” continued Ragadio.

Contract begins May 15

According to acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat, last year the GDOE custodial contract was awarded to Lucky Kids.

“We were having some problems with that. A new custodial service (invitation for bid) went out, and the vendor has been awarded and a (purchase order) has already been cut,” said Won Pat. “This vendor is Guam Cleaning Masters, and they plan to start working at our schools, but not until the 15th of May because there are requirements for police clearance and court clearances to make sure that these individuals are not on the registry for sexual assault.”

Until that date, according to Won Pat, the new contractor will “make sure” supplies are being delivered to school campuses.

Although the issues discussed happened before Won Pat took over as acting superintendent, she did agree that the concerns that stemmed from the old contractor were seeping into the present day, resulting in employees still being used for custodial work.

“Unfortunately, you are correct, Mr. Fedenko, that they were using basically everyone they could find, I guess, in the school campus. And you’re right, unfortunately, yes, for some, they have used the school aides. But we do know now that the (purchase order) has been cut, and it has been awarded to a new vendor,” said Won Pat.

Won Pat said the GEB does have the power to request a cross-analysis of the custodial contract. However, it wouldn’t be able to be implemented until the next fiscal year.

“If that’s the route the department is going to go, let’s say, if you find that it’s more cost-effective to have our own in-house custodians versus outsourcing. So we’re going to look at the cost of outsource versus the cost of having our own custodians, then the board would be able to make the best decision based on that,” said Won Pat.

Capacity concerns

Another issue brought up by board member Angel Sablan was the fact that the contract was awarded to one vendor to cover all the schools.

“One contractor for (all the public) schools? They would need an entire fleet of employees to be able to cover all these schools. I don’t know whether the contract is (on) a daily basis or weekly or whatever, but you can’t tell me one contractor is going to be able to cover (all the) schools, that’s humanly impossible,” said Sablan.

Won Pat said that when a bid is submitted, the contractor must show certain things to prove adequate performance.

“Whether it’s funding, insurance and more importantly is to have the capacity of numbers of workers. My understanding is that they have hired practically everybody from Lucky Kids in addition to what they have,” said Won Pat.

This statement baffled some members of the board, as Lucky Kids was the vendor who caused the complaints in the previous contract.

“That’s very bothersome,” said Ada.

“If they’re still getting complaints, it’s going to be the same people,” Sablan said, later adding: “I hope you are going to assign somebody to monitor this contractor.”

Won Pat replied that school principals “must monitor” the contractor and sign off that the requested job has been done. Otherwise, the vendor doesn't get paid.

“Who this new vendor hires is not our problem,” said Maria Gutierrez, GEB vice chair. “We cannot stop them if they hire all of Lucky Kids employees because they’re not a DOE or GovGuam (agency). This is a private (company).”

A motion for the department to do a cross-analysis of in-house custodians versus outsourcing the custodial duties, to include the ground maintenance, was put forth to the board by Sablan and seconded by Ada.

However, with three votes in favor, one against, three abstentions and one absence, the motion failed.

Board member Ron McNinch asked if the board could put this item on the agenda for further discussion.

“We’ll consider it a 'maybe,'” concluded Gutierrez.