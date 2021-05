Many Guamanians looked to the sky Wednesday night as the sun, earth, and moon aligned creating a total lunar eclipse.

While the weather wasn't optimal for the entire event, many were able to see at least a portion of the eclipse. The moon's red tint was a result of the light from the sun being refracted around the earth’s atmosphere, in other words, its like all of earth sunrises and sunsets from around the world are projected onto the moon at once.