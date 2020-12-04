Checks for 356 precinct officials now available at GEC

Check distribution starts at 11 a.m. Friday for 356 precinct officials who served during the 2020 general election and the delegate runoff election, according to the Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Precinct officials are encouraged to pick up their checks at the GEC office on the second floor of GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

There's more than $300,000 in payments for the precinct officials.

Precinct officials who worked both election days will be paid $900 each in stipend.

Other precinct officials who only worked one election day will be paid $450.

The $100 of each $450 in payment is funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, while the remaining $350 is locally funded.

Each election day requires 335 precinct officials, on top of election workers and GEC employees.

This story will be updated.