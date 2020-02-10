One man was unconscious and unresponsive, and two of his co-workers were feeling ill after they were overcome by chemical vapors while cleaning at Simon Sanchez High School.

Guam Fire Department's Engine 10 and Medic 10 from the Yigo Fire Station responded to the school and found that workers that were exposed to chemical vapors, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly stated.

The unconscious man, who is in his 40s, had a pulse and was breathing, Reilly confirmed. The other two patients, women ages 21 and 54, were conscious and alert but stated feeling ill. According to the two women, they were using bleach to sanitize the boys locker room and were overcome by the vapors due to poor ventilation. All three were transported to the Guam Regional Medical City.