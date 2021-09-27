AWARDED: The Filipino Ladies Association of Guam (FLAG) awarded $500 scholarships to two University of Guam students on Sept. 10. According to UOG, senior chemistry major and biology minor Chloe Miranda and sophomore chemistry major Adrianne Dayson each received awards for the 2021 academic year. From left: Maritess Sotto, FLAG Board of Directors; Lawrence Camacho, UOG dean of Enrollment Management & Student Success; Nilfa Milan, president of FLAG; Adrianne Dayson, scholarship recipient; UOG President Thomas Krise; Gloria Baguinon, FLAG Board of Trustees; Annie Gozum Soto, FLAG Board of Trustees; and Lesly Dayson, FLAG Board of Directors. Courtesy of the University of Guam.