Atkins Kroll reopened its Chevrolet service bays on Saturday. It was shut down on Friday for deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release.

A service technician, one who doesn’t meet with customers, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The employee was feeling ill on Sunday, Oct. 18, and remained at home in isolation until he tested positive at a local clinic, which is in line with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance.

“The company initiated contact tracing immediately, and other service technicians are undergoing coronavirus testing,” the press release stated.

Atkins Kroll deep cleaned and sanitized the affected service bays with industrial disinfectant equipment. The service bay area resumed operations on Saturday.

“Atkins Kroll routinely sanitizes customer vehicles before and after each vehicle service,” the release further stated.

Anyone with questions about appointments or other services can contact Ernie Galito at (671) 648-8400 or email ernie.galito@AKguam.com.