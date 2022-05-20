Chief: AG’s told cops to release daughter accused of abusing 83-year-old mom

Prosecutors at the Office of the Attorney General told Guam police officers at the Dededo precinct to release Mary Grace Delin Jacot from custody after her mother, Maria Lourdes Marzan Delin, alleged that Jacot physically abused her earlier this month.

“There was an arrest,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “We brought the suspect for questioning. We consulted with the AG’s prosecution division who advised us to release her and forward the case to their office.”

Ignacio said he was informed that the incident is related to “something that’s been ongoing within the family.”

The Guam Daily Post awaits a response from the AG’s office.

Ignacio said he also received the complaint filed by Delin’s attorney Doug Moylan against his officers who worked the case and has launched an internal affairs investigation.

Delin alleged her daughter abused her and tried to force her out of her home of 40 years in Liguan Terrace, Dededo on May 10.

Medical records and photos were filed in local court showing bruises on Delin.

Jacot, a 2018 Businesswoman of the Year awardee and chief executive officer of SET Pacific Inc., denied the allegations and contends it was her mother who assaulted her during the incident.

It was said in court on Thursday that Jacot is working to evict Delin from the property.

Superior Court Judge Dana Gutierrez has since put a temporary restraining order in place ordering Jacot to stay away from Delin.

The parties are set to go back to court on June 2.