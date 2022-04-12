Chief Ignacio: Police face split-second decision whether to use deadly force

The top brass of the Guam Police Department promised a thorough investigation into Friday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Harmon.

The identity of the man killed at the hands of police has not been released. And there's no word when an autopsy will be performed.

The officer who pulled the trigger remains on paid leave, as both criminal and internal affairs investigations unfold.

The chaos started early Friday morning after authorities responded to a disturbance and came face-to-face with the suspect. The suspect led them on a high-speed chase toward the intersection of Route 16 and the Harmon Loop Road, where he got out of his car. The car suddenly caught fire.

Cellphone video captured the suspect armed with a rifle standing in the middle of the road, as officers repeatedly told him to drop the gun.

One shot was fired by an officer, causing the suspect to fall to the ground before several officers closed in on the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead around 4:23 a.m. April 8.

Chief Stephen Ignacio spoke with The Guam Daily Post, providing his first public statement on the shooting.

“It’s not a good thing when our officers have to use deadly force. There’s no officer that comes into work wanting to use deadly force against anyone in our community. Unfortunately, these are the things that we train for as police officers, and this is the unfortunate part of our duties," he said.

"There are times where we'll have to make that split-second decision on whether or not to use deadly force. Unfortunately, the outcome is that a life may be taken. It’s not a part of our job that we look forward to. It’s something we pray never happens to us, but unfortunately, it does happen.

“To the community, we continue to do our job and we continue to serve them. Like all other incidences, we will do a very thorough investigation into this matter," Ignacio added.

The fatal shooting was the second involving an officer reported within a month.

Previous incident

The first was the shooting at the Shell gas station in Dededo, where an officer shot and killed a suspect who apparently was using a slingshot to target customers and staff on the property.

The Independent Investigative Team with the Office of the Attorney General is investigating both cases. Investigators will determine if the officers followed proper protocol when using their duty weapons.

The shootings in recent years involving police officers have raised many questions whether the department needs to step up training.

Ignacio said it’s been a work in progress.

He said GPD has worked with the AG’s office to expand de-escalation training in Guam, with the goal of improving public safety.

The training offers the officers tools, skills and options to defuse situations successfully and safely.

In November 2021, it was announced that three members of GPD and an OAG investigator attended train-the-trainer de-escalation training conducted by one of the country’s premier law enforcement training programs, Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics or “ICAT."

“We are putting that training to use with the new cycle," he said, of police officer recruits. “I haven’t seen the new training yet, but I am looking forward to seeing what the outcome is and what is being taught,” Ignacio said.

Officials also noted that the ICAT training is designed specifically for situations involving people who are unarmed or armed with weapons other than firearms, and who may be experiencing mental health, substance use, or other crises.