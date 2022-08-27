Chief judge challenges pope to help resolve sex abuse cases

A federal judge challenged Pope Francis to help resolve cases of sexual abuse instead of dragging the process out in court.

On Friday morning in the District Court of Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood heard arguments on whether a complaint accusing former Archbishop Anthony Apuron of raping and molesting a minor attending Father Duenas Memorial School during school year 1994-1995 should be dismissed.

As counsel representing the Vatican, who the plaintiff "D.M" holds accountable for Apuron's actions, argued for the dismissal, Tydingco-Gatewood asked numerous times throughout the hearing why Pope Francis couldn't be part of the solution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Why doesn't the pope just reach out and touch all of these victims and really come to some kind of resolution?" Tydingco-Gatewood said before referring to another case she presides over which involves hundreds of sexual assault survivors, including "D.M.," seeking compensation from the Archdiocese of Agana.

"If you hear them in the courtroom, they're crying. They really are. I have 70-year-old men who were abused when they were 12 years old and when I hear a 70-year-old man who tells me, 'Judge when I was 12 years old, these are the acts that were inflicted upon me by a 200-pound man,' that is heartbreaking."

The Vatican's counsel responded saying "D.M." will be compensated in the other case, and Tydingco-Gatewood replied once again with a challenge to the pope.

"It doesn't have to be that way," Tydingco-Gatewood said as she explained that lawyer fees alone in these cases take a significant amount of money away from the victims.

Motion

The Vatican's motion to dismiss the case stems partly from the plaintiff's counsel not serving the Vatican with the complaint correctly.

Michael Dotts, an attorney for "D.M.," submitted there were errors, but explained requirements needed to serve the Vatican included translating documents to Latin and Italian.

"It's a difficult process on purpose not to protect the due process of the defendant (because) it makes it more difficult on the plaintiff, make it more costly on the plaintiff," said Dotts.

When the Vatican's counsel was asked by Tydingco-Gatewood if rules such as this could be waived, the Vatican's counsel said they could.

Following the arguments, Tydingco-Gatewood took the matter under advisement and said she would announce her decision at a later date.