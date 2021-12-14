Ex-Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas currently works in the kitchen of the Federal Correctional Institution, La Tuna, in West Texas, and now waits for a federal judge to decide if he can get out of prison early.

Blas, 59, who has five months left of his 37-month sentence for extortion, appeared via phone before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday seeking compassionate release.

Defense attorney Laura Paul argued that he has serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, plus his weight and age “create a perfect storm” and puts him at risk for the COVID-19 virus.

“He has gout not being well managed by Bureau of Prisons, swelling in his leg … He is authorized to have a CPAP machine, but they have not given clearance needed to use it. He was told to get labs but even that hasn’t happened,” said Paul.

Blas told the court that his gout has been an ongoing issue.

“I’ve been bringing it to the attention of the health services only to be told they will schedule a follow up. I have yet to have any follow ups on it. I was told I would be seeing a cardiologist even before arriving in La Tuna. That has not happened,” said Blas.

Blas said he asked to see a cardiologist at least four times since he arrived in La Tuna in October and asked via email for his CPAP machine at least five times.

"(Gout) is very dangerous if you have a heart condition,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “If I release this defendant early, it’ll be because the federal bureau of prisons is not doing their job.”

US Probation did not oppose Blas’ early release telling the court that he served 66.6 percent of his imposed sentence.

Blas, who has been in prison since Sept. 2019, is scheduled to get out on May 10, 2022.

“He has a good release plan and is not a danger to the community,” Blas’ attorney, Laura Paul, said. “He will live on Kauai with his partner, plans to find work, and wants to go to barber school to start a new career. He is going to be able to make a fresh start because in my reading of what this case is about, it may be difficult for him to come to Guam.”

Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro argued against his early release.

“Gout is a painful condition, but we are here with regards to these conditions combined with the threat of COVID-19,” said Sambataro. “It’s serious but it is being dealt with. Mr. Blas has even when he was held here on island has always advocated for himself and for his healthcare … His medical records show he is being seen, counseled and his needs are being addressed. Maybe it’s his opinion that it’s not sufficient … But, BOP is responsive to Mr. Blas’ medical needs.”

It was said in court that, to date, eight staff have tested positive for the virus at La Tuna with zero active inmate cases.

Sambataro told the court that releasing him could also put him at risk, as she noted that Kauai currently has a 2.5 percent positivity rate for COVID-19.

Public corruption

“In some ways, he is actually in a higher risk being able to go back out to the population versus where BOP appears to be managing COVID-19,” she said. “At the end of the day, those of us who seek to public office are held to a higher status … this is someone who severely betrayed the public’s trust on the island. It was his conduct when he committed the crime. This is someone who really hurt the citizens of this island even though it was a sting operation. The victims of his case really are the citizens of Guam.”

“What about the other public officials?” Tydingco-Gatewood asked.

“We prosecute what we can prove,” Sambataro said.

“You gave him a sweetheart deal,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “It appears there is an absence in prosecuting the other co-conspirators … If public corruption is such a high priority of the US Attorney’s Office, I’m sorry, I am only seeing part of it and not all of it. What happened to the other cases?”

“We are not miracle workers your honor. We do our best,” Sambataro said. “But, when someone is out early after committing such a violation, it sends a message to the people in terms of corruption.”

Blas was convicted after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the Yona Mayor's Office. The bribes were from a woman posing as a drug trafficker and was working with federal agents.

The case resulted in federal investigators testifying about an unnamed officer with the Guam Police Department along with former Department of Corrections Deputy Director and former Superior Court marshal Joey Terlaje’s alleged dealings with Blas.

Recordings

In one recording previously played in Blas’ case, the former mayor was heard scolding his former girlfriend Vickilyn Teregeyo, a local court drug defendant.

“Even though we fought, and I slapped you and choked you and threw you around, s--- happens. I still went out to the court for you and said I didn’t want you locked up,” Blas said in the recording. “I am connected to that courthouse, and I can make s--- happen. They were pushing to get that warrant out and it had nothing to do with Joey Terlaje.”

The FBI has testified that at least six people – including Terlaje – were under investigation, adding that Blas hit Teregeyo and Terlaje dragged her into a residence at the barbecue where she was allegedly held hostage for three days.

Federal prosecutors have not filed any charges against the public officials who were investigated in connection to Blas’ case.

In a separate federal case, drug convict Mark Mayo alerted the FBI to an apparent scheme involving the local Adult Probation Office and Blas.

“I know he was Lovelia’s boyfriend. He was dating her and those young chicks. I don’t know much of him,” Mayo told investigators. "What I do know is who the point of contact was after I was warranted twice. I didn’t want to go to jail, so Lovelia (Mendoza) told me to go see somebody at the court system, but I never went. I think it was the mayor. Lovelia said to go see them at probation and they would lift my warrant.”

Mendoza has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride in the case involving Mayo and others.

Under advisement

During sentencing in January of this year, Blas apologized for his crime admitting he brought shame and dishonor to himself and to his family.

“This has been a painful, life-changing experience. My wrongdoing is a very serious mistake that I had made. This crime made its way to me by temptation ... in truth, I just wanted some money. It’s no justification for my actions. I am not perfect nor will I ever be. I have made a serious mistake,” Blas said during his sentencing.

The chief judge took the matter under advisement following Tuesday’s hearing and told the parties she would issue her decision shortly.