Convicted sex offender Bruce Carey Wood was apologetic and told the chief judge on Monday that he would never violate a court’s order.

“I don’t trust you,” said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

She sentenced him to 15 months in the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville,Texas after Wood admitted to having unauthorized contact with four children known to him.

He would no longer have to serve supervised release after he is released from custody.

Wood, 68, was on supervised release for his 2010 conviction in which he was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy when the U.S. Probation Office told the court of the violation.

“The day I was with the four kids helping my spouse because three of them had dental appointments and the infant was by himself,” said Wood. “She couldn’t do it by herself so that’s why I violated … I just want to get this over with so I can help my spouse raise (the kids). I’m sorry for the violations. I just wanted to be able to help her.”

“What did I say about contact with minors?” Tydingco-Gatewood asked.

“I don’t recall,” he said.

“You better recall,” the judge said.

“No contact at all,” he said.

“Period,” she said. “I don’t care about dental appointments, you understand?”

“Yes ma’am,” he said. “(My partner) knows I haven’t sexually abused any of her children at all. I’m done with that. I’ve never touched her children.”

“You haven’t touched her children but you touched someone close to you,” she said. “You better remember it. I can only give you the maximum sentence. If you come to my court again for another sexual offense of a minor, you will be in big trouble.”

It was said in court that Wood would have to register as a sex offender for life.