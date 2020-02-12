Chief judge wants inhumane conditions fixed; inmates claim retaliation

Nine federal detainees and inmates lined up inside District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood's courtroom on Tuesday to air their concerns regarding the “inhumane and unconstitutional conditions” at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

“I do see the allegations made are very time-sensitive and appear to be shocking,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

The chief judge questioned if she has the authority to oversee the complaints in the criminal cases or if she would have to convert it to a civil lawsuit. She wants the U.S. Marshals Service and Department of Corrections to immediately work on the issues brought before the court.

Federal Public Defender John Gorman and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Leilani Lujan and Brianna Kottke filed the request on behalf of the defendants, arguing the facility has issues with overcrowding, and lacks proper medical, dental and other health services.

“The problems are deep and systemic. I don’t think we can Band-Aid anymore,” said Gorman.

Gorman said his clients are indigent and cannot afford to file a civil lawsuit on their own. He told the court he is also restricted to handling criminal cases.

“We are desperate,” he said. “The governor and the (former) director both said conditions are inhumane. Our goal is to take care of this situation.”

He asked the court to visit the facility.

In 2017, Tydingco-Gatewood lifted a federal consent decree, which was imposed on DOC in 1991, after various issues were addressed.

“They have seriously slid backwards,” Gorman said. “It’s a danger to our clients and to the staff at DOC.” His office also showed the court the meals that are provided to the prison population, arguing their diet is insufficient. He told the chief judge in a separate hearing that his client had lost 42 pounds in the few months he’s been detained by DOC.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikel Schwab told the court that inmates are restricted on what they can do, and he heard that the federal detainees are treated better than most of the local defendants. He also said the U.S. Marshals Service pays DOC $102 per day for each federal inmate.

“We are certainly not impressed with the conditions,” said Schwab, who asked Gorman to provide a detailed report that lists the specific concerns as they relate to each defendant. “That facility looks like it needs a lot more.”

Tydingco-Gatewood agreed the issue may be whether it’s been maintained.

“It certainly appears they are not in compliance now” with the consent decree, said Gorman. “The conditions have snowballed.”

DOC working to fix issues

John Untalan, with the U.S. Marshals Service, told the court that he met with the DOC leadership and said acting Director Joe Carbullido is on board with addressing facility and medical concerns.

Untalan said the marshals are committed to ensuring the defendants get adequate treatment.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she would give the parties more time to address the issues at the prison, as well as to determine how they feel the court should proceed with the case.

The next hearing has been set for Feb. 24.

The defendants involved in the case are Brian Sanchez Chan, Darrell Jake Guerrero, Richard Gapasin Jr., Charles Kenneth Smith, Kenneth Leroy McClain, Jessie J.C. Reyes, Joseph Eclavea Leon Guerrero, Gavin Reyes Duenas and Joey Tanaka Teriong.

DOC retaliation

Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, Gorman filed a supplemental declaration that notes DOC leadership met with federal inmates and detainees on several occasions after he requested a hearing before the chief judge.

He contends the defendants were threatened with losing their privileges.

“Warden Alan Borja started one of the meetings by telling the inmates/detainees that they should be ashamed of themselves. He stated that many of their family members live in tin houses without running water or working toilets, so the inmates/detainees should not be complaining about their own substandard conditions,” court documents state. “Another supervisor also told the inmates/detainees to watch out because for every action, there is a reaction.”

Documents allege that the warden also threatened to lock up the defendants in DOC's maximum security unit, and told the inmates, “You better not come to me with any medical issues unless you’re dying.”

Management at DOC is looking into the allegations.